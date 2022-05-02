Fleeing ATV driver arrested after passing traffic on shoulder, NJ cops say

PLEASANTVILLE — A 32-year-old Atlantic City man was arrested Saturday after attempting to elude police.

A sergeant saw Marcus Langford operating a yellow Suzuki ATV south on New Road, recklessly passing at least 20 vehicles stopped in traffic along the shoulder around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to police, Langford stopped for the red signal at the Black Horse Pike and could not cross due to traffic congestion in the area.

The sergeant on the scene was able to position his marked patrol unit directly in front of the ATV to prevent Langford from continuing any further.

But Langford did not give up. He attempted to flee by turning, police said. However, he struck the passenger side of the marked patrol vehicle, causing minor damage and causing the ATV to stall.

Langford was taken into custody and charged with third-degree attempting to elude police, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and several motor vehicle citations.

He was released on a summons.

