Flag-waving NJ man has breakdown, charged with assault on cop

GLOUCESTER CITY — A wellness check took a turn this month with an officer’s life on the line.

A police officer responded to Princeton Avenue on Jan. 18 to check on George Jacob, 41, of Gloucester City, after a report came in believing the man was having a “mental health episode,” city police said.

An officer found Jacob on neighboring Nicholson Road holding an American flag and two other poles, one resembling a pitchfork, and tried to start a conversation.

“During the encounter, the male attempted to assault the officer with the tri-point stake and struck the officer upon the face,” the Gloucester City Police Department said. Police said he also started an uncontained fire on his Princeton Avenue property.

Jacob was arrested that day. Police charged him with arson, resisting arrest, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlaw possession of a weapon and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Jacob was sent to the Camden County Department of Corrections Facility after an evaluation but was released shortly after, according to police.

