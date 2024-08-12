Five of the world’s richest billionaires live in NJ

Just outside of Parrano in the Umbria region of Italy sits a lavish 23-room mansion with tennis courts, a horse stable, and every amenity you could imagine. It was purchased by Gov. Phil Murphy back in 2004 for $7.3 million. The former Goldman Sachs guy is rich alright. Some would say obnoxiously rich.

Yet it’s nothing compared to the billionaire’s club. The people on the list below make Murphy look like he’s shopping at Walmart like the rest of us.

To amass a fortune of a billion dollars is a rare feat. For those who don’t think of such things, a billion is one million dollars multiplied by a thousand. Basically you’re a millionaire a thousand times over. Written out as a check it would look like this: $1,000,000,000.00.

If you suddenly had that kind of money would you remain living in New Jersey? We have long been the most moved away from state with people saying they just can’t afford the unfair property taxes and ridiculous cost of living. If money were no object would you remain?

Below is a list of some of the richest people on the planet who decided New Jersey is exactly where they want to be. Think about it. With this much money, you could live anywhere, right? They chose here, even with the congestion, the traffic, all the things that give New Jersey a black eye.

Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires who are residents of New Jersey, using data from Forbes. Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of last year.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

