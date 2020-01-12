Five-alarm fire rages at Bound Brook unfinished apartment complex

BOUND BROOK — Firefighters responded to a five-alarm fire Sunday night at a new apartment complex under construction in the borough.

Video submitted to New Jersey 101.5 News by Barbara Leff showed intense flames at the Meridia luxury site on Mountain Avenue and Main Street.

By 9 p.m., the flames had engulfed two multi-story buildings, according to multiple eyewitness accounts on social media, who also said the embers were causing brush fires.

Bound Brook police sent out a message to residents on social media, urging them to be ready to evacuate and stay vigilant.

"This is a disastrous fire that is very difficult to contain and has the potential to spread to all nearby structures," the police department said on its Facebook page, while also noting they had received hundreds of calls to their dispatch centers.

Bound Brook police said no one at the scene was available to talk Sunday night.

There was no information immediately available Sunday night as to whether any of the apartments were finished, or if anybody hadbeen inside the buildings when the flames broke out.

There was also no word on what might have caused the fire.

After 9 p.m., the New Jersey Transit Raritan Valley Line had suspended service between Bridgewater and Dunellen in both directions due to fire department activity. Substitute bus service was being provided.

The fire was intense enough to show up on weather radar, as tweeted by the National Weather Service Philadelphia/Mount Holly account:

