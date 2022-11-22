First time 50-ft Christmas tree is set up on the AC Boardwalk

The Showboat in Atlantic City is not messing around with a ton of new additions coming to the old casino, the owners decided to put up a 50-foot holiday tree on the boardwalk.

Boardwalk Christmas Tree AP loading...

According to shorelocalnews.com, this tree is the first one to ever be set up on the boardwalk in the 152-year of history.

This is all part of the Showboat Hotel Holiday Extravaganza kicking off on Nov. 29.

The tree came all the way from North Carolina and will be decked out in 8,000 lights.

The lighting ceremony will take place on Nov. 29 but on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the holiday season, the Showboat will have live music and entertainment from local groups, shopping from local vendors, rides and games for the kids to enjoy, and pop-up bars for the adults.

Boardwalk Christmas Tree AP loading...

The Showboat clearly has a lot up its sleeve and they are not slowing down.

With the addition of Lucky Snake Arcade & Sports Bar is also a massive go-kart track they installed that actually took up their “convention hall space”, aka, the old casino floor, pushing many events out of there.

Showboat go-kart racing (Photo: Rich Luongo) Showboat go-kart racing (Photo: Rich Luongo) loading...

Rumor has it they are building a brand-new convention space under the parking garage to be completed by the end of the year.

But the one thing everyone has their eyes on is the Island Waterpark that is currently under construction on the side of the Showboat near the boardwalk.

The waterpark is said to have a retractable roof, water slides, pools, a lazy river, a zipline, and an adult-only section.

ISLAND waterpark Showboat Atlantic City (courtesy Lisa Jackson Communications/Tower Investments) loading...

The Showboat is clearly competing with the surrounding newer casinos. We’ll see if they can keep up.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2022 from January through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that South Jersey has been seeing homes hit the market and sell in less than a month, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties in North and Central Jersey.

All but two counties have seen houses go for more than the list price, on average, this year.