Firefighters rescue driver from SUV in NJ river

KEARNY — Firefighters rescued a person from an SUV that went into the Passaic River Monday night.

The Kearny Fire Department said the SUV went off Passaic Avenue around 7 p.m. Two rescue swimmers confirmed the SUV, which was perched off the side of the river, had just one person was inside and uninjured.

Firefighters popped the back and ran a ladder through the back to get the driver out.

Kearny firefighters help the driver of a vehicle that went into the Passaic River 12/5/22 Kearny firefighters help the driver of a vehicle that went into the Passaic River 12/5/22 (Kearny Fire Department) loading...

Once the driver was out of the car they were examined by first responders. The SUV was towed away.

Kearny police on Tuesday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for information about the circumstances of the crash or if the driver was charged.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. To help get everyone in the mood for the upcoming holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America.

The 99 top paying jobs in New Jersey How much do you make? These are the occupations in New Jersey with the highest median annual compensation. Source: Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2022