Fire takes out popular South Jersey diner 

In New Jersey, we can get as emotionally attached to our go-to diner as we can to our car.

Back when I was attending TCNJ, if the Ewing Diner had temporarily closed down due to a fire I would have been hurting.

So fans of a certain South Jersey diner are definitely hurting now as a fire just sidelined their beloved go-to. The Westmont Diner in Camden County’s Haddon Township has been around for about 20 years.

It’s a classic diner in so many ways with that sweet, long counter and extensive menu serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. But like most diners these days, it’s not open 24 hours.

They close at 9 p.m., and it was while they were closed at 1:20 in the morning Wednesday that a fire broke out.

Just 27 minutes later, the heroes at Westmont Fire Company No. 1 had the blaze under control. They’re still investigating the cause but the damage was contained to the kitchen and the roof above.

The best news of all: no one was injured.

Still, it’s going to take a while to reopen.

"Thank you all so much for the kind words and support — it means a lot," the grateful owners wrote to their customers on Facebook. “We believe the fire was contained to the kitchen and didn’t cause more damage than what we can see right now. We’re hoping the closure will only be for a couple of weeks, but it could be longer."

From what I’ve read, the Westmont Diner has a ton of loyal regulars. I know how much they’ll miss it, but fingers crossed that it’s a short wait.

Those green field omelets, honey garlic pork chops, and Mama’s chicken dinners will be back soon.

