New Egypt Flea Market to host big food truck & firepit event this weekend
Just because it's still winter doesn't mean we can't have some fun outdoors. No, I don't mean building snowmen, going skiing, breaking out the sleds, or anything like that. Those kind of activities automatically come with the winter territory.
I'm referring more about the type of events and festivals typically found during the warmer weather months. Think carnivals, food truck festivals, or street fairs as an example of this.
READ MORE: A guide to New Jersey's annual street fairs in 2026
Later winter in particular is a great time to host such events. Not only are the days finally getting longer, the temperatures are also slowly starting to go up. And let's be honest, after such a brutal January with snow and bitter cold, all of us in New Jersey can't wait to get back out there and celebrate the warmer days ahead.
Especially now in February, when winter, although still in charge, begins to lose it's grip on the Garden State. It's when such festivals start to pop back up. Little by little, we're getting there.
New Egypt Food Trucks & Fire Pits
For those who live in and around Cream Ridge, you're in luck. The New Egypt Flea Market is hosting its Food Trucks and Fire Pits Festival this weekend on Feb. 22.
Not only will there be firepits and food trucks, they'll also be a petting zoo, along with great family-fun activities that everyone will enjoy. Not to mention, plenty of local vendors to shop and take advantage of.
And it's free to attend, along with free parking. Be ready to have a great time, rain or shine.
The Food Trucks and Fire Pits Festival is happening this Sunday, Feb. 22, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and more details about this weekends fun can be found here.
NJ Street Fairs are back! See the latest 2026 schedule
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
2026 NJ St. Patrick's Day Parades (by date)
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander
The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.