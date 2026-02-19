Just because it's still winter doesn't mean we can't have some fun outdoors. No, I don't mean building snowmen, going skiing, breaking out the sleds, or anything like that. Those kind of activities automatically come with the winter territory.

I'm referring more about the type of events and festivals typically found during the warmer weather months. Think carnivals, food truck festivals, or street fairs as an example of this.

Later winter in particular is a great time to host such events. Not only are the days finally getting longer, the temperatures are also slowly starting to go up. And let's be honest, after such a brutal January with snow and bitter cold, all of us in New Jersey can't wait to get back out there and celebrate the warmer days ahead.

Especially now in February, when winter, although still in charge, begins to lose it's grip on the Garden State. It's when such festivals start to pop back up. Little by little, we're getting there.

Food truck festival coming to New Jersey. Food truck festival coming to New Jersey. (Canva/Townsquare Media illustration) loading...

New Egypt Food Trucks & Fire Pits

For those who live in and around Cream Ridge, you're in luck. The New Egypt Flea Market is hosting its Food Trucks and Fire Pits Festival this weekend on Feb. 22.

Not only will there be firepits and food trucks, they'll also be a petting zoo, along with great family-fun activities that everyone will enjoy. Not to mention, plenty of local vendors to shop and take advantage of.

And it's free to attend, along with free parking. Be ready to have a great time, rain or shine.

The Food Trucks and Fire Pits Festival is happening this Sunday, Feb. 22, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and more details about this weekends fun can be found here.

NJ Street Fairs are back! See the latest 2026 schedule Please check back often as additional street fairs may be added or revised as the year progresses. All New Jersey street fairs are listed in date order. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

2026 NJ St. Patrick's Day Parades (by date) It's St. Patrick's Day Parade season in New Jersey with the wearing of the green at over a dozen parades around the state. All are subject to postponement and cancellation without notice here. Let us know about a parade with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.