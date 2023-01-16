SECAUCUS — A fatal fire late Sunday night is being investigated by authorities.

The Secaucus Fire Department arrived on scene at 220 Meadow Lane and found heavy fire and smoke within a second floor apartment unit, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

While battling the blaze, firefighters located a man inside a third floor unit, with serious injuries. The victim, 72-year-old John Meisenburg, was pronounced dead at 2:52 a.m. at a local hospital.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the fire originated on the second floor and caused heavy smoke damage in a third floor unit.

The cause remains under investigation, and the fire does not appear to be suspicious at this time, authorities say.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the prosecutor's office at 201-915-1345.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

