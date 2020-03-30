Fire destroys ice cream shop at Fantasy Island amusement park

BEACH HAVEN — A fire destroyed a single building at a Jersey Shore amusement park on Sunday night.

The fire was limited to the Scoops Up ice cream parlor at the Fantasy Island amusement park in Beach Haven on Long Beach Island, the park's owner in said post on its Facebook page.

"Thanks to the incredible response of the many fire and police departments on Long Beach Island, there are no injuries, and everyone is safe at this time," the park wrote.

Building after a fire at Fantasy Island amusement park (Patrick Stapleton)

The park, with 18 amusement rides, had not opened for the season, in part due to an executive order by Gov. Phil Murphy that keeps non-essential businesses closed, according to another post on the Facebook page.

Beach Haven police did not immediately return a message on Monday morning.

