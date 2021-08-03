Fire damages building at Princeton, NJ Theological Seminary

PRINCETON — A fire caused heavy damage to a building at the Princeton Theological Seminary.

Princeton police said the fire was reported around 5:10 a.m. on the third floor of Lenox House along Stockton Street (Route 206) at Library Place. Video of the fire showed flames shooting out of the roof. The fire reached two alarms before being brought under control two hours later, according to police.

No firefighters or anyone in the building was injured in the fire.

The Seminary said the building is used primarily as faculty offices and was empty at the time of the fire.

The Princeton Theological Seminary, a private school located near the Princeton University campus, was established in 1812 and is the second oldest seminary in the United States. Lenox House was originally a library built in the 1800s, one of two at the Seminary.

It's the second fire in Princeton in the past week. A garage fire on Armour Road left the house uninhabitable after it spread to the home, according to MidJersey.news.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Parkway stops getting renamed after these NJ greats Some of New Jersey's most iconic figures are getting their names on something other than awards or gold records: Garden State Parkway rest stops.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.