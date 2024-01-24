Fire at NJ warehouse filled with wood, mattresses
NORTH BRUNSWICK — A fire at a warehouse filled with mattresses and other combustible materials is expected to burn for hours.
Flames broke out after 4 p.m. in the rear of the large warehouse-style building near Georges Road and Nassau Street, sending black smoke into the air, North Brunswick Police Capt. Brian Hoiberg told New Jersey 101.5. Everything from wood to mattresses are inside the building.
Long term fire expected
Nearly the entire building was on fire when the first police and firefighters arrived.
"We expect to be here for some time, probably until Thursday," Hoiberg said.
Several surrounding buildings were evacuated.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates
