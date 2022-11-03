Finally! New alcohol delivery service available in NJ

The creation of alcohol delivery services has made life in New Jersey a lot more relaxed, in my opinion. I no longer have to worry about having time to grab a bottle of wine for guests coming over or having alcohol for my own enjoyment as a result of delivery which has been amazing.

On the other hand, I come from a small town and more times than not my favorite bottle is empty from the liquor store. This is why I enjoy the third-party delivery services so much as they have access to more than one liquor store.

Saucey, which is one of America's leading delivery platforms, will be expanding its services throughout New Jersey making its reach in over 28 ZIP codes. The Jersey areas are supposed to be Newark, Hoboken, Fairfield and surrounding areas and if successful will continue to spread its wings even more.

Saucey is also known to have more unique and outside-the-box products such as ice-cold beer, spirits, packs of cigarettes, vapes, snacks & mixers, ice cream, and margarita mix.

The company is currently delivering in over 1,000 cities and plans on expanding even further in the next several years. If you are looking to support a younger business or are getting tired of your liquor store's selection, I highly recommend checking out this company. After all, companies like this tend to have more exciting deals and offers than your local liquor store anyways.

