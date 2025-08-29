Now that summer is winding down, we’re about to enter spooky season: the time for bonfires, pumpkin spice, and scary movies.

One horror movie franchise that I have a soft spot for is "Final Destination."

Watching a horror movie

The concept is that someone has a premonition that causes them to avoid a deadly incident for them and other people. Death then comes back to finish the job in crazy ways.

In the second film of the franchise, the deadly event that occurs is a massive traffic accident caused by logs falling off of a log truck on a highway and killing the drivers behind it.

My flaming hot take is that I truly believe that this scene is more important to cinema than the entirety of ‘The Godfather.’

This scene inspired a whole generation to fear driving behind log trucks, and earlier this week I did just that.

Final Destination 2, Log Truck

I was on my way to work when I found myself behind one of these trucks of horror on a road where I couldn’t pass and was therefore trapped.

Of course, the entirety of "Final Destination 2" flashed before my eyes like I was one of the characters in the franchise having a premonition.

Final Destination 2, Scared

I couldn’t help but picture the worst for myself and the driver ahead of me.

It didn’t help that the logs were particularly large; had one been knocked off, there would have been no chance of dodging it.

Log Truck

Thankfully, it was only a few minutes (even though it felt like hours) before the log truck ultimately made its turn onto another road.

While I’m lucky enough to be here to tell the tale, for a moment I felt like I was in the start of a horror movie, and I don’t have it in me to be the “final girl.”

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

