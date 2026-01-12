Fighting to Provide NJ Mom’s With A True Choice

Many young women in New Jersey who are pregnant face difficult choices as they have no support network, no resources and in some cases are involved in abusive relationships.

Sadly, politicians in New Jersey, mostly Democrats, but some Republicans as well, offer only one choice to these young women:

Terminate the pregnancy through a taxpayer subsidized abortion.

That's right, the same people using the word "choice" to build a narrative that sells on the news and to donors want to pretend that young women are being empowered. The opposite is true.

Young women in a difficult situation are led down a path by unscrupulous politics to think that they only have a choice between destitution and domestic violence, or end the pregnancy.

The New Jersey abortion debate

Real choice is when women are empowered to make an informed decision that includes the choice of having the baby.

My friends at Pregnancy Resource centers around the state are hard at work raising private money and relying on many volunteers to offer women a choice that is hidden and attacked by so-called 'pro-choice' politicians.

As I've written before, one morally bankrupt, empty suit, Congressman Josh Gottheimer, is actively trying to put these havens for women and children out of business by painting them as cultists and criminals.

New Jersey pregnancy resource centers are under political attack

He went after my friends at Lighthouse Pregnancy Center, and thankfully we were able to call him out for his antics.

I've also spent time supporting my friends at "Options For Her" which are one of Jersey's top groups empowering and helping women. I've been addressing this issue for years, it's time to fight for years to empower women and stop the black and white political distraction over the abortion issue.

I'm also proud to stand up with my friends at New Jersey Right to Life and support the mission of helping moms and babies.

Bridge Women’s Center in Trenton shows what real help looks like

Last week I had a great opportunity to be onsite with the heroes at 'Bridge Women's Center' as they offered free medical services to young women headed to the Planned Parenthood abortion clinic in Trenton.

I was proud to speak to their Gala in 2025 as they operate entirely on the generosity of donors and look forward to speaking at the 2026 event.

Check out the conversation I had on the street and in the mobile medical unit to get a detailed idea of how and why this is an important group for all New Jerseyans.

Support the important mission of the Bridge Women's Center here.

