It's always an adjustment when your favorite store closes. Especially when that particular store has been a mainstay in the same area for a long time. That reality is about to come true for one Ocean County supermarket.

It won't be much longer before Manahawkin will be welcoming a brand new ShopRite. It also won't be much longer before they say farewell to the location that has been the home for ShopRite for many years.

According to nj.com, February is when the new supermarket is slated to open, which is "located in Manahawkin Commons on the site of the former K-Mart at 733 Route 72 W in Manahawkin." Although the store was initially planned to open earlier, it's not uncommon for planned openings to get pushed back due to various reasons.

At 116,000 square feet, the new store will be larger than the existing one. Still, some shoppers and workers will miss the old store.

At the same time, it's exciting to be part of a new chapter for the community. Plus, it's an opportunity for the Saker family to fully put their brand on full display since acquiring the old Manahawkin store from the Perlmutter family.

Saker ShopRite supermarkets are really in a league of their own with a very different vibe and feel when compared to other ShopRite's. They really do have a world class experience to them as part of the shopping experience.

Opening Date

The new Manahawkin Store's anticipated grand opening date is Feb. 4, 2026, but please check for updates as this is subject to change.

