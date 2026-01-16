Revived historic market in Little Silver, NJ permanently closes
It was an honest attempt by locals who missed the old Sickles Market in Little Silver, NJ. Unfortunately, they weren't able to overcome the cards they were dealt by the previous owners.
1663 Market, formerly Sickles Market, has announced on their website that they have made the painful decision of close up shop for good. According to 1663mkt.com, "Three local families did their best to revive what was once a cherished community institution."
Those families deserve a round of applause for their efforts. It's never easy to pick up the pieces left behind from a prior situation, but this group of citizens did their best to save a piece of Little Silver history that dates back to 1908.
Their last day of operation is Sunday, Jan. 18, with doors officially closing for good at 5 p.m.
1663 Market, formerly Sickles Market, is just an early example in 2026 of the many other small and large businesses we already lost in 2025. All of which have their own backstory.
Some, like the 1663 Market, tried to come back from a prior bad situation. Others, unfortunately, had no choice but to completely go out of business.
And although it's sad when small businesses are forced to shutter, it's the larger ones that tend to be more memorable simply because of the larger footprint they had around the state.
The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.