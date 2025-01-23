Fire at pool factory forces evacuation of two NJ schools

🔥Fire broke out Thursday morning at a facility that makes swimming pools on Rt.40

FRANKLIN (Gloucester) — Hundreds of students from two schools were moved to a different location following a fire at a nearby warehouse Wednesday morning.

With temperatures in the single digits, students from the Main Road School were moved to the Reutter School about a mile around 10 a.m. Students at Our Lady of Mercy Academy were moved to the St. Augustine Preparatory School in the Richland section of Franklin Township, according to CBS Philadelphia.

Video showed the fire at the North East Pool Distributors sending thick black smoke in the air. Three trailers from trucks were parked in front of the building and appear to also have burned. Residents told CBS Philadelphia that the facility makes fiberglass pools.

Hazmat team on location

Salt trucks were brought in to treat icy buildup, according to NJ.com.

A hazardous materials team is at the scene and the NJ Department of Environmental Protection is monitoring air quality.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.

Fire at a factory in Franklin Township (Gloucester) 1/23/25 (Gloucester County Emergency Management)

