NJ woman stole dog from a front yard, Newark cops say

NEWARK — Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a dognapper.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Hymifah Richardson, 44, of Newark, in connection with the burglary that occurred on Saturday, Jan. 18.

At 3:30 p.m., a woman let her Shih Tzu poodle mix outside to roam in the front yard of her home on Norfolk Street. But the dog did not return.

Surveillance video captured the thief wearing a black coat, pants, and a black hat, picking up the black and white dog, and walking south on Norfolk Street.

Detectives identified the suspect as Richardson.

She is wanted on charges of burglary, theft, and harassment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Newark Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous tips are confidential and could result in a reward.

