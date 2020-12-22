It's Christmas week...also Festivus of course!

Festivus, known from the Seinfeld sitcom, has been a part of our culture for nearly two decades now. It was actually a reference to an actual family event started by the father of Dan O'Keefe who was one of the Seinfeld writers in 1966.

The idea of Festivus originally came to Seinfeld writer Dan O'Keefe from a tradition started by his father Daniel O'Keefe.

Daniel O'Keefe Sr. originally invented Festivus as a way to have a holiday that was secular and not burdened by the religious and commercialism of the holiday season. According to family folklore, the first Festivus occurred in 1966, on the occasion of the first date of Daniel and his soon to be fiancée Deborah. Throughout the 1970s/80s Daniel O'Keefe continued to make Festivus an annual tradition among the O'Keefe clan.

Festivus had no set date. It could occur at any time of the year, and usually never happened at Christmas. Daniel O'Keefe, who was inspired by the Samuel Beckett play Krapp's Last Tape, whose protagonist tapes himself speaking at different times in his life, used a tape recorder to record the proceedings, which included a portion where the family members spoke out about what was bothering them (Like the Airing of Grievances, but not officially named as such). In fact, the O'Keefe family still retains some of the tapes recorded at their own Festivus celebrations in the 1970s. - https://festivusweb.com/origin-of-festivus.php

So what's your gripe today? What annoys you lately? I'm sick of health care workers bragging about getting a vaccine that younger, healthy people simply don't need, take a look at the actual survival rates from the CDC broken down by age:

Clearly, there is no reason why anyone under the age of 70 should be prioritized for a vaccine. Beyond that, the virus is mutating, so fast actually that it may already be way ahead of the vaccine. The vaccine itself may be as useless as masks or in a best case, will end up being just like the flu shot playing catch-up with a changing virus.

The challenge is that the government has gone far past the "flatten the curve" propaganda. They are not even looking at deaths as a reason for locking down. Nope, it's all about positive cases. And positive cases, despite most being inaccurate, are no measure of public health as most people have zero symptoms.

We simply don't need a vaccine to justify a return to normal American life. Everyone is gonna get coronavirus and nearly everyone will be just fine. This is about the huge amount of money in big pharma and major hospitals. But even if you are comforted by the rollout of a vaccine, why are young healthy people prioritized over frightened and vulnerable LTC patients who haven't seen family in months and clearly have the highest, by a mile, deaths from COVID?

BTW, you cannot "receive" your freedom by submitting to government tyranny. So for those of you yelling about "wear the mask, take the vaccine, don't leave your house" so we can pretend that it's OK for gov't to control us in order to "save" us, you will be sorely disappointed in the end result.

COVID is the new flu and no one in gov't has a clue about science. If you look at the flat deaths in Florida and Sweden as examples of economies which are open, it's clear that the lockdowns and mask mandates have actually contributed to COVID deaths.

What do we know now that we didn't know in March? For starters, kids don't die from COVID except in rare cases when already severely compromised. We also know that an asymptomatic AKA HEALTHY adults are not spreading the disease, the entire mask and lockdown mandates are based on a completely false premise.

Kids are dying from lockdown isolation, leading to anxiety, depression and addiction. How many more young people will end their own life before the media stops fanning the flames of panic?

I've written extensively about the deadly nature of lockdowns and the absurdity of the public panic over coronavirus. Before you head out for the Christmas holiday, read up so you can fight back!

Read here why Governor Murphy's fear mongering is more dangerous than COVID could ever be.

And why the mask may be making you sick AND contributing to the spread of coronavirus.

And of course why the Garden State is failing miserably on all fronts.

We should stop testing and certainly stop counting. GO BACK TO NORMAL. Somehow we have survived this long in America without the government telling us how to interact as free humans. Enough already.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.