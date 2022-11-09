The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the death of a female inmate at the Hudson County Correctional Facility.

According to the prosecutor's office, the lifeless body of a 38-year-old woman was found inside her cell Tuesday morning. Officers and onsite medical personnel tried to help, but she was pronounced deceased at 7:34 a.m., approximately 25 minutes after her body was found, officials said.

No visible signs of trauma were identified, the prosecutor's office said. The cause and manner of the in-custody death are pending.

The woman was a Union County inmate being held at the Hudson County facility.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, the prosecutor's office was not sharing the victim's name.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

