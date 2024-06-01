Feds take down 12 members of Grape Street Crips in NJ

NEWARK — The 12th defendant in a neighborhood drug gang takedown will spend the next five years behind bars.

A U.S. District Court judge this week sentenced Ali Carney, 46, of Newark, to 65 months in federal prison and three years of supervised released.

Eleven others have pleaded guilty in their roles in the Grape Street Crips gang, which controlled the drug dealing around the Oscar Miles Village, a 199-unit public housing complex in a Springfield/Belmont neighborhood home to several houses of worship, a daycare center and two elementary schools.

Carney pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess and possession with intent to district fentanyl, heroin and cocaine from April 2021 through October 2022.

Investigators say the gang, which was armed and dangerous, moved more than a kilogram of fentanyl-laced heroin and over 280 grams of crack cocaine during that time.

Others who have pleaded guilty:

Thomas Barney

Najuwan Blake-Williams

Altray Brown

Najee Carney

Tyrone Cradle

Jaquan McAllister

Ikaim McSwain

Latif Terry

Shaquan Ward

Taji Williams

Zaid Williams