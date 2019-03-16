Feds seize million pounds of pork smuggled to NJ from China

NEWARK — Federal authorities at a New Jersey port seized a million pounds of pork that was being smuggled into the country from China.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection told Bloomberg News that authorities feared the meat could be contaminated with African swine fever virus. The virus is not dangerous to people but it can wipe out livestock.

CPB said the pork was smuggled over several weeks in containers where the meat was hidden by packages of noodles and laundry detergent.

The meat haul comes after the CPB and other authorities stopped a massive cocaine shipment worth $77 million at the New Jersey port.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .