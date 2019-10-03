Feds go after ex-boyfriend in $400K GoFundMe homeless vet scam

A man implicated in a GoFundMe scam that raised $400,000 for a purported homeless veteran is now facing federal charges of conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

Mark D’Amico, 40, formerly of Bordentown, and his then-girlfriend, Kate McClure, claimed in November 2017 that McClure had run out of gas on Route 95 outside Philadelphia and that Johnny Bobbitt, a homeless good Samaritan, used his last $20 to get her gas.

The couple started a GoFundMe campaign that tugged at the heartstrings and quickly went viral.

Later, it turned out that the couple had used most of the money to fuel a lavish jet-setting lifestyle and that Bobbitt, while actually homeless and addicted to drugs, was a friend of the couple and in on the scam, prosecutors have said.

McClure already has pleaded guilty to both state and federal charges. She could testify against her ex-boyfriend before she is sentenced. The Department of Transportation last year suspended her from her secretarial job.

Bobbitt also pleaded guilty in Superior Court in March and was sentenced in April to five years of probation. He has not been sentenced on the federal charges.

D’Amico, who has denied wrongdoing, also is facing state charges. His attorney previously told the media that his ex-girlfriend was "on a crusade to save her a**."

Federal prosecutors say D'Amico used the proceeds from the campaign to fund his gambling addiction, go on vacations and buy a BMW car.

GoFundMe refunded the $400,000 to more than 14,000 donors after investigators revealed the scam.

