It's a legal version of the classic game show "To Tell The Truth" playing out in the GoFundMe fraud case.

Days after Kate McClure, ex-boyfriend Mark D'Amico, and homeless man Johnny Bobbitt were charged with conspiracy and theft for creating a GoFundMe page to benefit Bobbitt based on a story that Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said was made up, McClure and D'Amico are pointing fingers at each other over whose idea it was.

McClure and her attorney, James Gerrow, told the New York Post that she was "set up" by D'Amico and Bobbitt and they took advantage of her kind nature. Gerrow said his client broke up with D'Amico in September and has not spoken to him since.

Gerrow told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Monday that D'Amico was "calling the shots" in the scheme and called the relationship between D'Amico and McClure "abusive." He played an audio clip during the show purporting to be an argument between D'Amico and McClure during which she accuses him of planning the whole thing after Bobbitt filed a suit claiming he didn't receive any of the $400,000 in donations.

"You started the whole (expletive) thing. You did everything. I had no part in any of this, and I'm the one (expletive) taking the fall," McClure says to D'Amico on the recording.

"You don't go to jail for lying on TV, you dumb (expletive)," D'Amico says.

They discuss on the clip how they spent the donations.

"How much did you spend in Cali(fornia)? $2,500? (unintelligible) $3,700. So just right there is $40,000. Now you wanna talk about everything else? You act like you didn't spend a dollar. Stop it," D'Amico said.

"I'm not acting like that. I never said that I didn't spend a dollar," she said.

The attorney representing D'Amico said it is "laughable" that McClure is portraying herself as innocent in the case.

"She seems to be on a crusade to save her a** at the moment, I assume because her name is on everything," attorney Mark Davis told NJ.com .

Davis claims that it wasn’t until after the GoFundMe page blew up with more money than anticipated that the three made a deal about the donations. He said his client never intended to hurt anyone and got involved because McClure wanted to help Bobbitt.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

