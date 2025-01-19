Fearless NJ cops face inferno head-on to rescue fire victims

Carlstadt Police Officers Brian Monroe, Chelsea Marafelias and Anthony Bellina are nothing short of heroes.

Responding to an emergency call that a person was having trouble breathing, they arrived to find the home in flames.

It was about 8:30 p.m. when officers arrived and they immediately went into action. Entering the burning building, the officers were able to help a first-floor resident escape.

Knowing that there were more residents in the home — possibly trapped — the three officers went back in and up the stairs.

Helping another two residents escape the flames, all three officers stayed on the scene to assist the arriving fire fighters from the Carlstadt Fire Department.

This is another example of how first responders are quick to risk their safety and lives in order to help complete strangers. Thanks to all the responding units to this fire and for this week's Blue Friday, a special thanks to three hero law enforcement members: Carlstadt Police Officers Brian Monroe, Chelsea Marafelias and Anthony Bellina.