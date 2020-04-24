LAKEWOOD — The FBI returned Thursday to remove boxes from a building at an industrial park.

A day earlier, agents had been at another warehouse on Swarthmore Avenue carrying out boxes labeled "respirators," according to the Asbury Park Press.

FBI spokeswoman Patricia Hartman told New Jersey 101.5 that agents on Thursday were several blocks away at a large building at 155 Oberlin Ave. "conducting law enforcement activity.” She would not reveal the nature of their activity.

The building has four units, including Duvys Media and Bnos Bais Yaakov High School, according to a sign in front of the building.

When asked during his daily briefing on Thursday about the FBI's activity in Lakewood, Gov. Phil Murphy said that he could not offer details but “as a general matter, if somebody is trying to hoard or price gouge in this hour of need, they deserve that special place in hell.”

Federal agencies in March confiscated tens of thousands of medical supplies from a Brooklyn man who had been selling them at illegal marked-up rates from warehouses in New York and New Jersey. The supplies were sent to health departments in New Jersey, New York City and New York state, which gave them to healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients.

