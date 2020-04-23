LAKEWOOD — FBI agents visited a warehouse on Wednesday afternoon and left carrying boxes marked "respirators," but the agency isn't saying why.

Photos and video of the visit to the metal warehouse in a light industrial area on Swarthmore Avenue in Lakewood posted by the Lakewood Scoop show Lakewood police vehicles, as well agents wearing masks and FBI windbreakers coming in and out of an area with a sign for Deco Tile.

Deco Tile has a retail store at Grebow's Shopping Center on Route 9 in neighboring Howell.

Yellow crime scene tape was put up around most of the building, according to the Scoop.

Employees of other businesses housed in the building who were questioned by agents told the Scoop the agents said they were investigating companies selling medical supplies.

The Asbury Park Press reported agents carried boxes labelled “respirators” out of the building.

Both outlets estimated the number of agents on site as between one and two dozen.

Patricia Hartman, a spokeswoman for the FBI's Newark office, told New Jersey 101.5 she could not confirm nor deny any investigation at the warehouse.

Deco Tile has not yet returned a message from New Jersey 101.5 Thursday morning.

