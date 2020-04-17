First responders in the pandemic: LIVE Thursday, April 23, 7 p.m.

On Thursday, April 23 at 7 p.m., New Jersey 101.5 presents the latest in a series of Town Hall broadcasts to help New Jersey residents dealing with the novel coronavirus pandemic.

New Jersey has the second-highest infection rate in the nation. Thousands are hospitalized in critical condition. New Jersey 101.5’s Eric Scott will lead the news and digital departments in highlighting the sacrifices being made by the front-line workers dealing with this health crisis.

"Nurses, EMTs, and police officers are among the many front-line workers who are putting their own health at risk during this crisis," Scott said. "We will both highlight their stories and offer them the resources they need to deal with the overwhelming stresses of their jobs."

The program’s on-air expert panel will feature: Debbie White, President, Health Professionals and Allied Employees; Pat Colligan, President, New Jersey Police Benevolent Association; Barbara Platt, President, New Jersey EMS Council; and first-responder crisis councilor Michael Bizzarro, PhD, LCSW, BCD. Scott and his guests will answer live, call-in questions from listeners throughout the hour.

Online, the Town Hall will be streamed on Facebook Live, at Facebook.com/NJ1015. New Jersey 101.5 will invite further experts to connect participants in the Facebook Live chat with information and resources in real time. The broadcast may also be accessed via NJ1015.com or the free New Jersey 101.5 app.

