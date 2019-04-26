FBI investigates violent Twitter message against Brick mayor

BRICK — A violent threat was made on Twitter against Mayor John Ducey following his controversial response to a tweet complaining about Jewish people in township parks.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said his office is working with the FBI to investigate the threat that first appeared on Thursday.

The Asbury Park Press reported the since-deleted read "time to kill (expletive). Stand by one I will give out address."

The message appeared in response to an Asbury Park Press tweet of a story related to the controversy.

The account that made the threat, @DoctorLock, was suspended by Twitter, according to the Asbury Park Press.

Ducey ignited criticism on Tuesday when a Twitter user tagged the mayor and asked: "can we please do something about our parks and beaches. They are being invaded by the hasidic and orthodox jews and being ruined. Our tax paying residents are being forced out while politicians sit and do nothing."

Ducey's replied: "Our parks security has started already. Just call police with any problems and they will send them out."

Twitter users — as well as the mayor of neighboring Lakewood — said Ducey should have called out bigotry in the comment. Ducey said he was trying to ignore the hate but said he regrets not addressing it.

