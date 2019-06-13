Father’s Day Weekend NJ — 30 of the best things to do June 14-16

Looking for something to do with Dad this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

Craig Allen LIVE from the New Jersey Natural Gas Asbury Park Studios

Join New Jersey 101.5's Craig Allen as he broadcasts live from the New Jersey Natural Gas Studio on the boardwalk in Asbury Park on Sunday, June 16th at 3:00 PM! Stop by and say 'hi' to Craig and the Jersey Prize Team!

Jun 16, 2019

New Jersey Natural Gas Asbury Park Boardwalk Studio

3rd & 4th Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ 07712

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Father's Day Luau

Aloha! Get out your favorite Hawaiian shirt and join us as we celebrate the fathers in our lives at our Father's Day Luau. Our Luau wouldn't be complete without tropical flavored sangria, steel drum music, and great food. So pull those old dusty Hawaiian Dad shirts out of the closet and bring them on down to Bellview for the day! Admission to our Father's Day Luau is $5 and includes a souvenir wine glass as well as parking. Wine tasting is optional at $6 per person and includes 8 tastes of wine from our regular tasting list which has over twenty wines to pick from. Glasses, Bottles and Growlers of wine as well as food are purchased separately. There is no admission charge for those under the age of 21.

Jun 16, 2019

Bellview Winery

150 Atlantic St., Landisville, NJ 08326

Father's Day at Diggerland

Dad’s are FREE on Father’s Day, bring the whole family for a fun filled day at Diggerland! Free admission for fathers with a paid child ticket. Offer only valid on Sunday, June 16th, 2019. Included with a Diggerland Membership.

Jun 16, 2019

100 Pinedge Drive

West Berlin, New Jersey 08901

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Wings and Things Art and Family Festival

Our event is full of Artist and their work. There will be demonstrations all day including chainsaw carver and painter. For kid there will be touch a truck, face painting, balloon artist as well. Fun for the whole family. The museum will also be open to visitors with vendors inside.

Jun 15, 2019 - Jun 16, 2019

NASW Museum

500 Forrestal Rd., Cape May Airport, Rio Grande, NJ 08242

Skimmer Festival

On Saturday craft and food vendors, live music, children's activities and amusement rides. There will also be a Saturday evening dance party at Excursion Park with amusement rides from 6 - 9 pm. On Sunday History-buffs and auto enthusiasts will flock to display and admire scores of vintage vehicles while enjoying live music at the Auto Antique Car show on the promenade. Also on Sunday, Historical Trolley Tours will be led by members of the Sea Isle City Historical Society, who will point-out notable landmarks and explain how Sea Isle has grown over the years. Tours depart from Excursion Park every half-hour from 10 am - 12:30 pm.

Jun 15, 2019

Along the Promenade

JFK Blvd. & the Promenade, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243

Military Timeline Weekend

Interested in the Civil War or World War II? Want to learn about the weaponry and tactics used by the British infantry in the Victorian Era? Or maybe you are just a history buff who loves it all. Historic Cold Spring Village will host its annual Military Timeline Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, June 15-16, which will feature encampments, weaponry displays, and demonstrations from living history groups depicting various conflicts throughout the centuries. Admission during the season is $14 for adults and $12 for children ages 3 to 12. Children under 3 are admitted free. Unlimited free admission is available with Village membership.

Jun 15, 2019 - Jun 16, 2019

Historic Cold Spring Village

720 Rt. 9, Cape May, NJ 08204

ESSEX

World Sea Turtle Day Celebration

Sea Turtle Recovery's World Sea Turtle Day Celebration is a fun evening at the Turtle Back Zoo with all the main zoo attractions, a live band, face painting, a dance you can learn at home and join in on with the band, food, and more! All for just $10 per ticket that goes to help save sea turtles! This is our third World Sea Turtle Day Celebration and they just keep getting better! We hope you join in to help save sea turtles with Sea Turtle Recovery!

Jun 15, 2019

Turtle Back Zoo

560 Northfield Ave., West Orange, NJ 07052

Nutley Father's Day Street Fair

Join us on Father's Day for live music and entertainment along with family fun attractions. Over 125 exhibitors, kiddie rides & climbing wall, kids games, face painters, amusements, temp tattoos, & more. A special section with craft exhibitors & artists. Many local merchants and civic organizations will be participating . Fabulous festival foods, everything from shishkabobs, kettle corn, pulled pork, sausage sandwiches to ice cream, zeppoles, funnel cakes, and Italian ices. Come eat, shop & play!

Jun 16, 2019

Franklin Ave., Nutley, NJ 07110

Crafts and Drafts

Art lovers of Montclair, rejoice! We're bringing the handmade market you never knew you always needed with Crafts and Drafts: Montclair Brewery. Ten handmade artisans line the outdoor lot of this hip New Jersey brewery with an industrial vibe while patrons sample the unique Essex County beer. Don't sleep on the opportunity to shop local, handmade wares in this art-centric college town. This event is FREE to attend, family-friendly, and dogs are permitted in the parking lot.

Jun 15, 2019

Montclair Brewery

101 Walnut St., Montclair, NJ 07042

Spring Fine Art and Crafts

Located a half a mile from the Garden State Parkway in Montclair, Essex County’s Brookdale Park is a lovely setting for a quality, outdoor fine art and fine craft show. Spring Fine Arts and Crafts at Brookdale Park, held rain or shine on June 15-16 from 10am-5pm is presently in its 31st year, features 160 fine artists and fine crafters, and has been selected as one of Sunshine Artists Magazines top 200 shows in the country. Explore “Art for the Body and Home” from fine art in a variety of media, fine photography, and fine craft creations in wood, clay, metal, glass, leather, gold, silver, and much more. Talk with exhibitors and learn what inspires them, buy great gifts for yourself, your friends and family, watch demonstrations, sample specialty foods, or enjoy a meal. Spring Fine Art and Crafts at Brookdale Park, co-sponsored by the Essex County Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs and Rose Squared Productions, Inc.. Park free in the park.

Jun 15, 2019 - Jun 16, 2019

Brookdale Park

473 Watchung Ave., Bloomfield, NJ 07003

HUDSON COUNTY

Plates for Parks

Celebrate Jersey City's dynamic food scene and enjoy a delicious three-course dinner in one of our beautiful parks. Each dinner will be created by a guest chef, and all proceeds will support the Jersey City Parks Coalition in our mission to empower residents to develop, renovate, use and maintain their community parks and public spaces of Jersey City; thereby revitalizing neighborhoods and lifting communal and human spirits. Please contact us with any food allergies or for vegan/vegetarian options. Dinners starts at 6p Sharp! Chef Colleen Christi Willett, Co-Owner of Bread & Spoon, Jersey City Special thanks to ShopRite/Inserra Supermarkets, Leda Duif of Sawyer Smith Residential, Green Villain, The Tenmarc Building, and Chefs Warehouse for sponsoring this event. Hospitality courtesy of Alex Sartoga and Haven House Logo and graphic design by Catalina Aranguren of Argia photography

Jun 15, 2019

Van Vorst Park Gazebo

Montgomery St. & Jersey Ave., Jersey City, NJ 07302

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Clinton's Flag Day Parade

Come out for the annual Flag Day Parade and Celebration! Put on some red, white, and blue and join in the festivities!

Jun 14, 2019

51 Main St., Clinton, NJ 08809

BraveHeart's Motorcycle Run

Help support our BraveHEARTs Equine Therapy Program, at NO COST

to veterans, law enforcement officers and their families. BraveHEARTS Motocycle Run 2019 is happening June 15. 11:30am Police escorted ride through Hunterdon County with BBQ, DJ at Arties. Register on site or online. All funds raised during this event will go to directly fund our BraveHEARTs Equine Therapy Program!

Jun 15, 2019

1121 NJ RT 12

Frenchtown, New Jersey 08867

MERCER COUNTY

Free Airplane Rides for Kids 8-17 at Robbinsville Airport

Young people ages 8-17 can take to the skies with free plane rides and other flight-oriented family activities on Saturday, on June 15, at Robbinsville Airport, Robbinsville, NJ. The event, held by the EAA's Chapter #176, which meets monthly at Trenton-Mercer Airport, is one of hundreds of Young Eagles rallies held each year throughout the U.S. The flights, given by trained volunteer pilots, are part of the Young Eagles program, created by the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) to get young people interested in aviation. When flight conditions permit, Young Eagles participants will be offered the opportunity to spend few minutes as a "student pilot", handling the controls of the airplane under close supervision of the pilot. Other free activities at the rally will include a mini-ground school, games, plane watching, static displays of aircraft and refreshments. EAA Chapter 176's Young Eagles flight rally will be held on Sunday, June 15th, from 10 am to 4pm, at Robbinsville Airport's Air Mods Flight Services facility, 106 Sharon Rd. Robbinsville, NJ 08690. Registration for flights closes at 3:30.

Jun 15, 2019

Air Mods Aviation Center

106 Sharon Rd., Robbinsville, NJ 08690

Robbinsville Food Truck & Music Festival

Come sample a huge variety of foods from the many different food trucks and listen to terrific live bands. Beer and Sangria is available for the adults, a face painter and a magician will be there for the kids. Bring your dog or adopt one there! Admission $5, kids under 10 are free.

Jun 15, 2019

1 Sharon Rd

Robbinsville, New Jersey 08691

Inside Early New Jersey Baseball with historian John Zinn

Discussion and Q&A with vintage baseball historian and co-curator of Morven’s baseball exhibition. Museum galleries open before and until 4:00 p.m. following program. Ticket includes same-day Museum admission.

Jun 15, 2019

55 Stockton Street

Princeton, New Jersey 08540

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Edison Veganfest

A day of fun, food and festivities to celebrate a cruelty-free lifestyle, a cleaner environment and a healthier planet. The goal of the event is to educate the public about the benefits of adopting plant-based choices and to promote vegan-friendly businesses and organizations resources in the Tri-State area and beyond. Festival-goers will have the opportunity to enjoy plant-based culinary delights, cooking demonstrations, live entertainment, children's activities and giveaways from vendors such as Harmless Harvest, Gone Pie Vegan Bakery, Hanna's Meatballs and Brooklyn Granola, while enjoying music from DJ Candace V and live performances from acoustical duos Buntopia and Neville's Quarter. Over 80 vendors will bring a variety of animal-friendly wellness and beauty products, apparel, health services, educational resources and more.

Jun 15, 2019

New Jersey Exposition Center

79 Sunfield Ave., Edison, NJ 08837

Raritan Native American Celebration & Pow Wow

A family-friendly festival with more than 500 First Nations artists, performers and educators from across the Americas. They come to demonstrate the finest in Native American song, dance, drumming, food, art and crafts. The mission of the event is to educate the general public about Native American traditions and cultures, and to help brake stereotypes about Native American culture and its people today. One of the highlights of the celebration are the Native American dancers who showcase their different styles such as; Men's Fancy War: With a circle of eagle feathers on their backs, they spin furiously; Woman's Fancy Shawl: With shawls draped across their shoulders, they appear to float; Men's Northern Traditional: The dancers tell stories of past hunts and battles; Women's Jingle Dress: They make the sound of a gentle rain falling to the earth; Hoop Dance where a dancer creates different animal shapes with small hoops.

Jun 15, 2019 - Jun 16, 2019

Middlesex County Fair Grounds

655 Cranbury Rd., East Brunswick, NJ 08816

2019 Pancreatic Cancer 5K Run/Walk

The Middlesex County Department of Public Safety and Health, Office of Health Services, along with the Middlesex County Board of Chosen Freeholders, The Chronic Disease Coalition of Middlesex and Union Counties, and The Edison Municipal Alliance are sponsoring the 11th Annual Pancreatic Cancer 5K Run/Walk to be held Saturday, June 15 at 9 a.m. at Roosevelt Park in Edison. Registration begins at 8 a.m. The event is intended to raise community awareness about pancreatic cancer; to raise funds to aid in research; and to support the work being done by the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey to find a cure. The course is a certified 5K course sanctioned by USATF. Individuals and teams are welcome. Registration for the 5K run is $25 online and $30 the day of the race per participant. For the walk, registration is $15 per participant. Donations are encouraged. All proceeds will benefit pancreatic cancer research at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey.

Jun 15, 2019

Roosevelt Park

Edison, New Jersey 08837

43rd Annual North Brunswick Father's Day Fishing Derby

The Township of North Brunswick hosts its 43th Annual Father’s Day Fishing Derby on Sunday, June 16 at Boyd Pond. Admission is free and is open to children of North Brunswick, pre-school to 8th grade. Registration is at 8:30 a.m. and fishing will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Prizes will be awarded at 10:40 a.m. Bring your own fishing poles and bait. Fishing will be held rain or shine.

Jun 16, 2019

South Boyd Parkway

North Brunswick, New Jersey 08902

MONMOUTH COUNTY

37th Annual Ocean Grove Giant Craft Show

The annual Giant Ocean Grove Craft Show is located next to the beach and the Great Auditorium. Thousands of customers each year come to the huge open grass pathway ready to shop for unique, handmade crafts and artwork. This show is exclusively for crafters and artists. No charge for shoppers! Easy loading & unloading for crafters. Visit our facebook page or email us for an application. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK!

Jun 15, 2019

Ocean Pathway, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756

Father's Day at the Vineyard

Father's Day....or Parent Day! since Mother Nature wouldn't let us picnic on Mother's Day, join us Sunday June 16th as we celebrate not only our Dads but Moms too! 4JGs will be serving their award-winning wines and hot dogs off the grill. Small snacks are welcomed in our picnic areas .... no other alcohol is permitted. No reservations required except for groups larger than ten people.

Jun 16, 2019

4JGs Orchards & Vineyards

127 Hillsdale Rd., Colts Neck, NJ 07722

Long Branch Bazaar

Don't miss the Long Branch Bazaar at Whitechapel Projects (WCP) in Long Branch on Saturday & Sunday, June 15 & 16 (Father's Day Weekend) and June 22 & 23 from noon to 5 pm. The events will feature the best in local and regional craft and vintage vendors, beauty and wellness pop ups, art installations & photography, DJs, Sunday Brunch, and food & libations. Featured artists include Modern Animals, Offshore Artwork, Maggie Brown, and Sea Black Prints with music by DJ Foggy Notion and DJ Prestige. WCP includes a restaurant featuring French country cuisine inspired by local ingredients and products; nanocraft brewery; 8,000-square-foot outdoor beer garden with bar and wood-burning pizza oven; and courtyard.

Jun 15, 2019 - Jun 23, 2019

The Whitechapel Projects

15 2nd Ave., Long Branch, New Jersey 07740

Big Yellow Van at the Spring Lake Irish Festival

Join the Jersey Prize Team at the Spring Lake Irish Festival on Saturday, June 15th at 1:00 PM! This year the Irish Festival will feature many family friendly events perfect for a Spring-time stroll through downtown Spring Lake. Expect live music, dancing, food, kids activities and shopping.

Jun 15, 2019

Spring Lake Business District

3rd Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ 07762

MORRIS COUNTY

Tri-County Fair

The excitement of carnival attractions, rides, games, live music, fireworks and more is coming back to the Morris County area at the sprawling 107 acre site of Christ Church. Come out and enjoy spectacular rides such as Dream-catcher or the Sky Hawk, classic rides like the Ferris Wheel, kiddie rides, games of chance, fun fair foods such as Coldstone Ice-Cream, handmade zeppoles, fried Oreo's, po'boy sandwiches, sausage and peppers, delicious homemade lemonade and much more! The Tri-County Fair will also feature free family entertainment such as; family friendly music, a spectacular fireworks show, a complimentary live musical showcase where local bands will display their talents and entertain fair-goers an old time car show complete with 50's music, monster truck rides and all new for 2019 the Illusions of Jay Mattioli (as seen on America's Got Talent)!

Jun 13, 2019 - Jun 16, 2019

Christ Church

140 Green Pond Rd., Rockaway, NJ 07866

Chester Railroad Extravaganza

Did you know that Chester had its very own railroad during the 1800s? Today we celebrate the Chester Railroad with hands-on activities, guided walks along the old railroad bed, displays about the history of trains, and even some model train sets to enjoy!

Jun 15, 2019

Cooper Gristmill

66 Rt. 24, Chester, NJ 07930

Farm to Table Brunch for Dad

Enjoy a scenic hayride around the farm to Harvest Hall to enjoy a delicious buffet style brunch featuring our freshly harvested produce. Relax in the delightful farm atmosphere with casual open table family style seating. Includes admission into the pick-your-own strawberry patch (strawberries you pick will be an additional cost). Reservations are required. Tickets may be purchased online. Activities subject to change, visit website for more details or call the farm to confirm.

Jun 15, 2019 - Jun 16, 2019

Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Ln., Chester, NJ 07930

SOMERSET COUNTY

Somerset Patriots vs. Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

Friday & Saturday: Don't miss the Best FIREWORKS Show in New Jersey following the game. Sunday: The first 2,000 Men in attendance will receive a T-Shirt. The game is our annual Father's Day Celebration at TD Bank Ballpark. There will be a special Fathers And Kids Catch down on the field beginning at 11:00 am. The Somerset Patriots will be hosting a special Father's Day Ballpark BBQ featuring an All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in the picnic area from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm. Come out to the ballpark early to meet and get autographs from all the Somerset Patriots players and coaches in the Sunday Autograph Session presented by Somerset County Park Foundation. Autographs begin when gates open at 12:00 pm. After the game, everyone gets to Run The Bases in The Diamond Derby presented by Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey.

Jun 14, 2019 - Jun 16, 2019

1 Patriots Park

Bridgewater, NJ 08807

WARREN COUNTY

Loud Guitars Big Cigars & Ugly Ties

Celebrate Dad with an outdoor picnic (bring your own), great, rocking loud music, a cigar-tasting and a contest for the ugliest tie. Lots of fun in the sun. Drink in Villa Milagro's spectacular views of four counties in two states as you sip and savor their wines and rock to our band.

Jun 16, 2019

Villa Milagro Vineyards

33 Rt. 627, Phillipsburg, NJ 08865