11 Father’s Day gifts for NJ dads that you’ve never thought of

Father’s day is just around the corner, and by around the corner, I mean June 19. And we all know what that means... Time to buy yet another gift.

Instead of buying a useless gift this year, however, why not get creative and give your dad a gift he’ll never forget. So if you haven’t thought of what to get him yet, I’ve got you covered. Here are some perfect Father’s Day gift ideas that’ll make your Father a happy man.

This list includes some gifts that are items that your dad will certainly love and treasure but it also contains a few experiences that perhaps your father has always dreamed of doing. Some of these experiences can be found in a specially curated list of virgin experience gifts. They, and other experience gifts, can be found here.

Learn to Fly Lessons, Princeton

I guarantee you, your father wants to learn how to fly an airplane. Even if he never said it. Unless he has a fear of heights, this is what your dad wants. He can learn to fly in a Cessna 172 under the careful guidance of an FAA-certified flight instructor.

Zip Line Canopy Tours, Vernon Township

Give your father an unforgettable 2.5-hour guided tour through the trees. Four zip lines ranging in length from 200 to 1,500 feet and 1 suspension bridge will keep him flying through the air with the greatest of ease.

NJ iFLY Indoor Skydiving, Paramus

Trust me, every dad has dreamed of what it would be like if he could fly. Now he can experience all the thrills of skydiving in a safe indoor wind tunnel with walls that are clear so friends and family can watch.

T6 Warbird Flight, Whitehouse Station

One look at a photo of this beauty and your dad will be in love. He’ll learn the role that this beautifully restored T-6 Warbird aircraft played in history and even become the pilot for a few minutes.

Race a Lamborghini, Raceway Park, Englishtown

First, dad will have a 30-minute classroom session to review racing techniques, safety and track dynamics and then he’ll get behind the wheel of the futuristic Lamborghini Huracan and drive three heart-pumping laps around the track.

Alpaca and Llama Encounter, Blairstown

If your dad’s an animal lover, buy him a certificate for this 1-hour tour behind the scenes of a working alpaca and llama ranch where he can experience a day in the life of an alpaca and llama caregiver. He’ll feed, halter, and take a guided walk with these quirky animals.

Sports Tickets

It’s not that it’s so unique, but getting dad sports tickets right now is more special than it has ever been because they have become so popular due to the fact that so many tickets right now are either sold out or too expensive. If you are lucky enough to get your hands on a pair of tickets you can afford, do it. You’ll be the best gift-giver of the year.

Katz Bday Box

Katz Delicatessen has come out with the ultimate party box full of its famous sandwiches and other prized menu items. If you dad loves his deli meats this is the perfect thing to bring along to Father’s Day brunch.

DIY Whiskey Kit

I can speak for my family when I say social media has impacted life in the kitchen. My family is constantly following video tutorials so why not have some fun and give your dad this DIY Whiskey Kit. It has all the ingredients needed to make a delicious Whiskey, whether you agree with your dad or not.

A Massage

Most men that I know don’t think to set time aside for a massage. Take the time this year and give your dad a massage gift card. This is a great gift because it can be used at any time and it’s pretty difficult not to be happy with a free massage.

Solo Stove:

If you haven’t heard of the Solo Stove you are truly missing out. This stove blows away any other type of firepit and is safe to keep on your deck or anywhere outside. If your family spends a ton of time sitting outside you are going to want this.

