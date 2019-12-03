Father killed in NJ house fire, daughter escapes

FLORENCE — A father was killed in a house fire early Tuesday morning.

Florence fire chief Steven Taylor told New Jersey 101.5 flames broke out around 2 a.m. at the house on Amboy Avenue in a blaze that left one man dead.

The man's daughter was taken to Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, the fire company's other chief, Brian Boldizar, told Fox 29. A person was also able to escape an apartment in the rear of the house, Boldizar told Fox 29.

No one involved in the fire was identified pending notification of family.

Boldizar told 6 ABC Action News that firefighters remained on scene through the night to completely extinguish the flames and investigate a cause.

Neighbor Charles Russell told the station the victim of the fire was a preacher, and called him "just a guy with a good heart."

