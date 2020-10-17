Fatal fire: Jersey City senior pulled from burning mattress

JERSEY CITY — Arson investigators are looking into the circumstances of a fire that killed an 80-year-old resident of a high-rise for senior citizens.

Prosecutors said firefighters pulled the body of the elderly man from a burning mattress on the floor of a second-floor apartment.

The fire alarm was tripped about 8:30 p.m. Friday at 92 Danforth Ave., in the Greenville section of the city.

Prosecutors said firefighters forced their way into the man's residence and they found the burning mattress near the floor of the living room. The man was pulled from the blaze still alive and taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where he later died.

The fire was put out about 9:18 p.m.

Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire and the Regional Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-775-9793 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.