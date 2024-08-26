Driver thrown from electric motorcycle, run over on Route 280

🚨 Kyle Silas was riding an electric motorcycle on Route 280

🚨 He was hit by a sedan

🚨 Electric motorcycles are prohibited on interstate highways

KEARNY — The driver of an electric motorcycle was killed in a crash on Route 280 Sunday morning.

State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said a Fly Wing electric motorcycle collided with a Ford sedan in the westbound lanes between Exit 17 (Route 508) and the Stickel Bridge around 4:20 a.m. The motorcycle driver was ejected after being struck by a Toytota and then hit by a Dodge sedan.

The driver of the motorcycle, Kyle Silas, 52, of Orange, was pronounced dead at the scene. Route 280 was closed for over five hours to allow for clean-up and investigation of the crash.

Motorized motorcycles not allowed

Electric bicycles and motorcycles are not allowed to drive on interstate highways in New Jersey, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. They generally cannot travel faster than 20 mph.

Silas is the ninth person to die in a crash in Hudson County and the third in Kearny in 2024, according to State Police records.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

These are 12 best NJ companies to work for Forbes has issued its list of Best Employers By State 2024, put together with market research firm Statista. Employees were surveyed about their own companies of 500 or more, plus places worked recently. Five of the top 15 additionally have headquarters in NJ. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt