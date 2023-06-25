🚗 A car crashed into a restaurant early Saturday morning

RIDGEFIELD — A Montclair State University student is dead after driving into a restaurant, according to reports.

Yusuf Bakmaz, 19, of Garfield was killed in the crash in Ridgefield early Saturday morning, police reportedly told ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

Bakmaz was a student at Montclair State University studying computer science and was on track to graduate in 2026. He made dean's list for the Fall 2022 semester, according to the university's website.

Last year, Bakmaz graduated from the Bergen Arts and Science Charter School in Garfield, according to a GoFundMe page for his family's expenses. It had raised nearly $25,000 as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

Montclair State University did not respond to a request for comment early Sunday afternoon.

🚗 Car crashes into Ridgefield restaurant

The Daily Voice reported that Ridgefield police said Bakmaz drove his 2002 Ford Mustang into Karden, a restaurant along Broad Avenue/Route 9/Route 1. The building is located just north of the fork with Grand Avenue.

Bakmaz was reportedly headed north on Broad Ave and drove over a concrete island at the fork, then sideswiped another vehicle before barrelling into the restaurant. Brian Molien, the driver of the hit vehicle, told CBS 2 New York that the Mustang was traveling over the speed limit.

While Bakmaz was dead at the scene, media reports said that his girlfriend who was also in the car survived the crash. ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported that she suffered minor injuries while the Daily Voice reported that she was taken to the trauma unit at Hackensack University Medical Center for serious injuries.

The Ridgefield police did not respond to a request for information.

