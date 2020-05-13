Fan of ‘Vanderpump Rules’? Meet the newest Sur-ver

Brett Caprioni is the newest cast member from New Jersey to appear on the next season of “Vanderpump Rules”.

He joined me, Jay Black and Jessica Gibson on the latest episode of the #SpeakingPodcast. Do not miss the conversation about the cast, the journey and what’s next for Brett and the show!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.