Fan favorite rides are returning to this iconic NJ waterpark 

The unofficial start of summer is here! What better way to cool off than with a classic NJ waterpark?

Mountain Creek

As much as I fear the old Action Park stories, I would be all in on Mountain Creek. The water park in Vernon, NJ is sliding into summer, literally, in the coolest way June 20.

That’s because two legendary rides are coming back. Say hello (again) to the Tarzan Swings and also Cannonball Falls. Mountain Creek calls them “fan-favorite thrill machines” are they’re returning to their former glory in a reimagined area called The Gorge.

The Gorge

It’s a whole new zone that promises “both nostalgia and adrenaline.”

Mountain Creek WaterparkWe’re going full speed into summer,” says Evan Kovach, Resort GM. “And bringing back these iconic rides? That’s the cherry on top.

Don’t worry one bit about the classics. Colorado River Rapids, High Tide Wavepool, and Zero G are all back for another wet and wild summer.

There is a ton of kid-friendly splashing for the little water lovers in your family too.

You can snag a season pass for just $89.99 and get unlimited water-fueled fun (and perks like free parking and food discounts). Day passes start at $49.99, but heads up: online reservations are an absolute must.

And if you’re 21+ and feeling a little wild, Waterpark After Dark is being brought back Friday nights from July 11 to August 8. Nighttime slides? Are you kidding me? Count me in.

Mountain Creek is a wet, fun adventure to keep you cool this summer and it awaits you at 200 Route 94 Vernon, New Jersey. More info here (please link - https://mountaincreek.com/)

By the way, if you’re looking for the coolest summer job ever, they’re hiring. More info on that on their site.

Of course, Vernon used to be home to the controversial Action Park. Take a stroll down memory lane with these pictures courtesy of New Jerseyans who were there.

Action Park

