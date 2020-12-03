Whether we like it or not, it's looking like we're going to be wearing masks for the foreseeable future. Governor Murphy says we won't be shedding them anytime soon. That means you may want to think about moving on from the disposable mask and getting something more permanent at least for the next couple of months.

Granted there are those who say that the mask does nothing to deter the spread of coronavirus, like it or not, we still have to wear the mask. Take the case of Ice-T, the rapper turned actor who stars on "Law & Order: SVU." He's been defending the mask on Twitter since his father in law, who was an avid non-masker, ended up in the hospital.

So to aid Jersey native Ice-T's quest to get you masked up, I asked my social media following, like I've done before for song lyrics and movie lines, which famous line from a television show would go great on a mask? Check these out.

