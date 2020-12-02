NJ’s own Ice-T shares COVID hospital photo to slam mask doubters

Among New Jersey stars vocal about precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ice-T has been fighting with critics on Twitter.

The rapper-turned-actor, who co-stars on NBC's "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," has been promoting mask wearing while shouting down comments from people who deny the severity of the impact of the coronavirus.

Ice-T — who grew up in Summit and now lives with his family in Edgewater — shared a photo on Twitter on Nov. 29, of his father-in-law wearing an oxygen mask during a summer hospitalization for COVID-19.

He said his father-in-law "was a serious ‘No Masker’" until "COVID hit him."

"Now he’s on Oxygen indefinitely. Ohhh he’s a Believer now," he added.

The entertainer's wife, Coco Austin, previously shared the photo on Instagram with health updates on her now 63-year-old father, Steve Austin, who got the virus in June and was admitted to the ICU at an Arizona hospital, where he was treated for more than a month.

Austin said that her father was a healthy guy, “with absolutely no underlying conditions,” but developed "COVID pneumonia in both lungs and from there couldn't breathe and needed to be put on an oxygen machine," even after being discharged.

When a critic tweeted that Ice-T sharing the photo was "Gross" for using it as a “told you so” moment, the star swiftly responded: “Clownass, If I’m willing to use a family member that I love, as an example of someone coming close to death from a virus that I assume you think is fake.. And I’m trying to warn people.. Then it must be serious to me. Brandon you’ve got a lotta nerve.”