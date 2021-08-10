New NJ group exploring lawsuit to stop Murphy’s mask mandate (Opinion)

Rosemary Becchi, the founder of Jersey First, an advocacy group focused on standing up for parents, families and small business in the Garden State joined me on the show Tuesday to discuss the preparation for a lawsuit against the governor over the mask mandate for kids.

It's clear that over the course of the "pandemic" and lockdowns that kids are almost entirely unaffected by COVID.

It's also clear that kids are simply not super-spreaders.

It's also beyond a doubt clear that the masks pose a danger to children.

Even one of the top docs at Johns Hopkins weighed in over the weekend pushing back hard against the absurdity of kids in masks.

“Do masks reduce Covid transmission in children? Believe it or not, we could find only a single retrospective study on the question, and its results were inconclusive,” Marty Makary and H. Cody Meissner write in “The Case Against Masks for Children” published last week in the Wall Street Journal.

“Some children are fine wearing a mask, but others struggle,” they say. “The discomfort of a mask distracts some children from learning. By increasing airway resistance during exhalation, masks can lead to increased levels of carbon dioxide in the blood. And masks can be vectors for pathogens if they become moist or are used for too long.”

Makary and Meissner list other examples of how students can struggle when forced to wear face coverings in school.

Listen to my conversation with Rosemary here and send her a note to info@jersey1st.org to join the effort to stop the mask mandate on kids.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

