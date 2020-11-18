A few months ago, I was given a mask by my friend Greg. He knows I'm a die hard Beatles fan, so the mask had a picture of the Fab Four with the words, "Speaking Words of Wisdom" on it. I thought those were the perfect lyrics to put on a mask, especially for me. I kid.

So I went on New Jersey 101.5 as well as my Facebook and Twitter asking what would be the best lyrics to put on a mask. My personal favorite of those that came in, which I feel reflects both New Jersey as well as the country government comes from Rush's "Subdivisions," "Conform or be cast out."

Taking that concept to the cinema, I asked, "What's the best movie line to put on a mask?" The answers were so good that I wouldn't be surprised to see some of these movie rights holders start putting them out for the holidays.

Now that it looks like we're going to be wearing masks for the conceivable future, it's time to let your mask make a statement about you. These statements could make it best. Here's some of what my social media followers came up with.

