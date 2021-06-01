It was so nice going into stores or outdoor gatherings like a farmer's market without a mask, finally.

This weekend, lots of us were hopping in and out of our cars to go places and it was such a relief not to worry about grabbing a mask before leaving your vehicle. Most places I ventured out to, the people were wearing masks less and less as the weekend went on.

In some stores the employees were still wearing them and some were not. Most were not by Monday. The customers in some stores still had them on Sunday, but in other stores by Monday, you'd never know it was 'a thing' this whole past year. What a relief, for some, but not all.

With some people, especially younger folks, it seems more like a religious symbol than a safety precaution. They really were ineffective the way most people were using them, but it gave some people a feeling of comfort and security. And, for others, I think it gave them something to believe in and show the world a purpose. To some it seemed like wearing a crucifix, yarmulke or hijab. With so many in our area not having a religion with all of its symbols and outward projection of what you believe in, this gave them a cause and meaning.

For others that may have underlying conditions that they worry about, it was probably about health.

But the ones that were so concerned about getting the virus were probably already vaccinated against COVID-19, so there's more to the 'never mask-less' movement than just a virus.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.