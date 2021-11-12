An increasing problem in NJ: Please pick up your mask & stop littering

Who would've ever thought this would be one of New Jersey's biggest problems? New Jersey is known as the Garden State, but sometimes we have to stop and think about how we're taking care of that garden.

Now yes, it's great that mask mandates are easing more and more as we get closer to the end of this pandemic. But with that also comes personal responsibility.

With that said, there are a few of those who have refused to wear masks and haven't done so since the beginning of the pandemic. For those of you in this category, this message isn't for you.

This message is for all of you that do wear masks. Whether or not you choose to wear one is completely up to you. But if you do wear one, please remember to dispose of it properly.

I find it hard to believe I'm the only one bothered by this. It seems everywhere I go I'm finding masks all over the ground.

Here's one left along a sidewalk. Now it's possible this one fell out of someone's pocket. I'll admit, I keep them in my pocket sometimes as well.

Here's the problem with that.

As you can see here, the mask might start to hang out of the side. And if just the right breeze blows, off to the ground it goes.

But we can't allow this to be a pass. We all have a responsibility not to litter. Let's look at a few more.

Here's one trying to blend in with the fall foliage. One of the nicer ones, with a black front and stretchy ear straps.

Or this stylish one with pink and white spots. It really pops sitting on the grass like that.

And it's not just outside you find them. Oftentimes, they're on the floor inside as well.

Another really nice mask. One that probably cost a bit more to have over the standard blue ones.

Speaking of the blue ones, you don't have to go far outside to find them along the walkway.

Another accidental drop, or was it purposely left behind because the person didn't need it anymore?

Could it also be that it was placed on top of the garbage can and simply blew out onto the walkway? One may never know.

This one looks like it wants to wash away in our sewers.

And finally, here's one that looks like it's starting to decompose.

Of course, these masks won't decompose. They'll probably end up as part of the problem of clogging our drains. Or even worse, end up in our drinking water.

And then there's the impact on wildlife. What if the loops get tangled on a bird's legs? Or if a large fish swallows one and it gets sick?

The bottom line is this. If you're going to wear a mask, please take responsibility and dispose of it properly.

