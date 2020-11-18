Since people started wearing masks in public earlier this year, either by choice or by requirement, you could sometimes tell how people felt about it. I wanted to eliminate any guessing as to how I feel about these cloth masks (which is what most people are wearing) and spell it out clearly. I wrote a post the other day saying that certain masks, fitted properly and used in appropriate settings DO MAKE SENSE. Walking around in public with a cloth or surgical mask...not so much. When we found out a few weeks ago that Governor Murphy was mandating masks at the office, I decided to make sure I had enough of them. You know, for compliance.

Stay healthy and stay safe!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.