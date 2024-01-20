Here’s what New Jersey was watching on TV

A new study conducted by CSGO gambling site analyzed Google searches from January through December 2023 to see what TV shows were the most watched in New Jersey.

The study did not take into consideration TV sports. The influx of TV shows that hit your streaming and TVs in 2023 was significant. The expansion of networks and streaming services and the ability to watch, record and stream hundreds of shows makes this study so interesting.

I prefer to watch sports on TV but have on occasion started watching other TV shows, with a couple of them showing up on this list.

While our tastes in the programs we prefer are ever changing which results in the coming and going of programming from year to year, most programs not only rank high here in New Jersey but also on a national level.

So, let us take a peek at your favorite TV shows here in New Jersey in 2023.

#10 - Succession - 418 monthly searches

This series on HBO ran from 2018 to the series finale in May of 2023. Succession was one of my favorites and I enjoyed watching a back-to-back episode or two, or three or four.

It is the story of the Roy family that is part of the global entertainment conglomerate Waystar Roy. The comedy-drama series was filled with backstabbing, lying and manipulation to get to the top of the family corporation or just to get accepted into the way too dysfunctional family.

I so enjoyed the writing in Succession and the actors were outstanding in portraying the mean and greed of tycoons and their underlings. I highly recommend this show if you have not seen it.

Succession was the 14th most popular TV show in the country.

#9 - The Last of Us - 581 monthly searches

Seen on HBO, this post-apocalyptic drama takes place after a flu-like pandemic wreaks havoc throughout the land. The hosts of the pandemic are transformed into zombie-like creatures.

The series is based on a video game series developed by Naughty Dog.

Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal star in the series. The Last of Us ranked high at number 8 as the most watched nationally.

#8 - Barry- 636 monthly searches

Barry is a dark comedy drama series that aired on HBO and now streams on HBO MAX. The series stars comedian Bill Hader, Stephen Root, and Sarah Goldberg.

The premise is interesting, Bill Hader’s character is a US Marine Corp vet who has seen action in Afghanistan, from Cleveland he is a hitman. He has a hit job in Los Angeles, finds a sense of purpose and tries to become an actor to forget his past.

Hader’s character’s ways of hiding his past from his family and friends are also amusing and interesting. I saw a couple of episodes and thought it was good.

While ranking eighth here in New Jersey, Barry ranks ninth nationally as the most watched TV show.

#7 - You - 1,410 monthly searches

You is a psychological thriller based on the books by Caroline Kepnes. Season one of the series started on Lifetime in 2018 and is now on Netflix.

The story line is that of a bookstore clerk who meets a beautiful girl and uses all types of social media and blocking tactics to stop the girl from romances and friendships that may affect his obsession.

You also ranks seventh nationally as the most watched TV show.

#6 - Beef - 2,316 monthly searches

My friends have encouraged me to see this Netflix series, not because the premise of the show is road rage, but because they thought that I would enjoy the series. While driving on the highways and byways of Jersey we have all been at one time, cut off, jammed in a merger and been the recipient of someone who cannot drive properly.

That behavior can cause road rage. Beef is a drama series focusing on a road rage incident between two strangers, a man, who is a troubled contractor and his nemesis a female self-made business owner.

The series chronicles the “beef” and ongoing rage that happens between the two because of their unfortunate run in.

Beef is also ranked sixth nationally as the most watched TV show.

#5 - Happy Valley - 3,056 monthly searches

This highly rated British crime-drama series chronicles the life of Catherine Cawood a police sergeant in the West Yorkshire community of Calder Valley also known as Happy Valley because of the high intolerance of drug problems.

The first episode of season 1 aired on BBC One in 2014 and the third season aired in 2023.

Happy Valley now airs on Netflix and there are a total of three seasons and eighteen episodes. The program has won awards and accolades.

Happy Valley ranks fourth nationally as the most watched TV series.

#4 - Party Down - 3,411 monthly searches

The premise of Party Down chronicles the life of six wannabe actors and writers who make ends meet working for a catering company.

Each episode focuses on the shenanigans the characters get in at senior socials, proms, sweet sixteen parties and other social events.

Originally airing in 2009, the series is on Hula and Starz. Party Down is ranked fifth nationally as the most watched TV show.

#3 - Frasier - 5,278 monthly searches

Many of us remembered Frasier when it first aired from 1993 to 2004 eleven successful seasons on NBC. The show won Emmy’s and Golden Globe Awards.

Frasier was a radio psychologist surrounded by a stellar cast of characters. Kelsey Grammar played the role for 20 years in both the original character in the TV show Cheers, and for the 264 episodes on Frasier. He revitalized the character in October of 2023 and the new show Frasier is now on Paramount+.

Frasier is ranked third in the country as the most watched TV show in 2023.

#2 - The Crown - 8,603 monthly searches

The series chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II from the 1940’s through modern times. The final episode aired in December of 2023. The show received accolades and awards, and the primary British cast did an excellent job of portraying real people that carved a tremendous piece of world history.

I started watching the series because the woman I was dating at the time was a fan. I watched and became hooked. I had a tough time discerning between absolute truth of history and the creative freedom of the characters. It was an exceptionally good series.

The full series is on Netflix. I think you will enjoy it. Not surprising that The Crown was also the second most watched TV show in the country with over a whopping 282,000 monthly searches.

#1 - Black Mirror - 10,017 monthly searches

Black Mirror is the most popular TV show here in New Jersey and across the country. This Netflix series is a reworking of the 1960’s-70’s Twilight Zone TV show. Black Mirror provides a series of individual plots, with each show featuring its own cast who are placed into Twilight Zone situations using modern technology.

They suffer or succeed in the ramifications of exploration, and they experience the consequences that arrive from such technology.

The first season of Black Mirror aired in 2011 and the sixth season is currently airing on Netflix.

Take a break from the same routine at night and sit back and enjoy one of these highly rated TV shows that are the best here in New Jersey.

