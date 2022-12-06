Top nostalgic TV shows we all love and miss in NJ

The way-too-early passing of actress Kirstie Alley is a bit jarring given her young age of 71 and her place as an iconic figure in American television.

"Cheers" was and remains one of our favorite shows and Kirstie Alley did something that is incredibly challenging in the entertainment world. Replace a popular lead on a top-rated show and take it to the next level.

She was a talent for sure.

I was a big fan of the show. Of course, when "Cheers" was running, you had to actually get home to be in front of the TV at the scheduled time. We've come a long way from that with streaming entertainment on the subway on your phone.

Beyond the technology changes, there is the downside of the woke PC culture that seems to dominate entertainment today. You'd never be able to create a show like "Cheers" in today's climate.

That is a sad statement of how our culture has devolved over the past 10 years. That said, here are my top shows that I'd like to watch for the first time, one more time.

Cheers

Three's Company

MASH

Taxi

Happy Days

Married with Children

What's your old-time fave show? Hit me up on the free New Jersey 101.5 app and let me know, we might post it right here!

