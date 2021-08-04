Family killed in Westville, NJ crash not wearing seatbelts, cops say
WESTVILLE — None of the passengers or the driver were wearing seatbelts in the horrific crash that killed a dad and his niece and two young daughters on Saturday night.
George Ritter was at the wheel of a 1987 black Ford Mustang that slammed into a utility pole on Gateway Boulevard around 9:20 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene along with his two daughters Alivia and Elsie, ages 5 and 9, and his 8-year-old niece Kenzie. Ritter was a single dad.
No one in the car was wearing a seatbelt, according to Police Chief William Whenna, who said speed is also being looked at as a contributing factor of this crash.
The chief said the Mustang was modified with specialized tires and engine accessories to include a roll cage to make the vehicle specially designed to race at private racetracks. Toxicology results are pending for Ritter.
The group was returning a birthday party at the Westville Power Boat Club, according to Whenna. The club organized a GoFundMe page to help with the family's funeral expenses.
According to his obituary Ritter was a tile layer for Local 7 NYJ and was owner/operator of George Ritter Construction.
The funeral for all four is scheduled for Saturday at the Davis & Wagner Funeral Home in Woodbury at noon.
