Family killed in Westville, NJ crash not wearing seatbelts, cops say

WESTVILLE — None of the passengers or the driver were wearing seatbelts in the horrific crash that killed a dad and his niece and two young daughters on Saturday night.

George Ritter was at the wheel of a 1987 black Ford Mustang that slammed into a utility pole on Gateway Boulevard around 9:20 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene along with his two daughters Alivia and Elsie, ages 5 and 9, and his 8-year-old niece Kenzie. Ritter was a single dad.

No one in the car was wearing a seatbelt, according to Police Chief William Whenna, who said speed is also being looked at as a contributing factor of this crash.

The chief said the Mustang was modified with specialized tires and engine accessories to include a roll cage to make the vehicle specially designed to race at private racetracks. Toxicology results are pending for Ritter.

The group was returning a birthday party at the Westville Power Boat Club, according to Whenna. The club organized a GoFundMe page to help with the family's funeral expenses.

According to his obituary Ritter was a tile layer for Local 7 NYJ and was owner/operator of George Ritter Construction.

The funeral for all four is scheduled for Saturday at the Davis & Wagner Funeral Home in Woodbury at noon.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Beautiful sunflower fields to visit in NJ 2021 Among reasons why the “Garden State” remains a fitting nickname for New Jersey — late summer means the arrival of sunflower season.

There are at least six fields, spanning the state. Some are in bloom as of early August, while others are planned to peak from late August to late September.

Calling or emailing before heading out is always advisable if weather appears to be an issue.

Point Pleasant Beach NJ: 11 most popular spots The oceanside location of Point Pleasant Beach has been a source of enjoyment for centuries

The first permanent boardwalk was built in 1915 and in the late 1920’s, Orlo Jenkinson built Jenkinson’s Pavilion and Swimming Pool.

Over the past 100 years or so, the community has grown into a vibrant resort destination for state residents and tourists, alike.