Famed eatery Jerry Longo’s Meatballs & Martinis opens in Atlantic City

If you’ve never heard of Jerry Longo, it’s time to learn a about him.

Jerry Longo created a unique menu of authentic Italian cuisine and started his Longo‘s brand by opening an acclaimed restaurant renowned for its martinis and meatballs.

Discerning patrons clambered to his first legendary restaurant in Providence, Rhode Island, then Dover Downs allowed the Philadelphia region to experiencing it. Now, Jerry Longo's has arrived in New Jersey, opening at Atlantic City’s sophisticated Bally’s Hotel and Casino.

What’s called “Italian soul food” will be available to enjoy as it has been by many celebrities like Billy Joel, several actors from The Sopranos, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and former tight end Rob Gronkowski, and more.

What people love about Jerry Longo's is how thoughtful his menu is, with a curated antipasto menu including meats sliced to order, and hand-pulled mozzarella. It’s an experience you won’t find anywhere else in New Jersey.

Jerry pays attention to every detail, serving his favorites on handcrafted olivewood. And you have not experienced Jerry Longo’s until you’ve had his signature dish: a Meatball Salad, known as the “Longo Classic.” It’s not to be missed.

Add to that the chic but laid-back atmosphere, beautiful ocean and skyline views, multiple TVs, live music, DJ entertainment and the two blackjack tables within the restaurant, and you will find Jerry Longo’s Meatballs and Martinis to be like no other dining experience you’ve ever had a New Jersey.

We’re lucky to (finally) have ‘em here. Jerry Longo’s is open for dinner Wednesday through Sunday starting at 4:00 pm.

I’m already a huge fan of Bally’s, having stayed there several times during my yearly Atlantic City ocean front vacation. But now I can’t wait to return to experience Jerry Longo‘s Meatballs and Martinis up close.

