Famed Chef David Burke brings ‘Dinner in the Dark’ to NJ

Celebrity chef David Burke is presenting his “Dinner in the Dark: a sensory dining experience" series and is partnering with the New Jersey Wine Growers Association to create a new type of dining.

The next dinner is June 22 at the Goat in Union Beach, with another planned for the Red Horse in Rumson on July 12.

According to a release:

Each dinner promises to delight and surprise diners with new dishes during the five-course "secret" menu paired with one signature cocktail, one glass of champagne, wines from notable regions and sometimes New Jersey wines... Chef David Burke is on-hand with an “edu-taining” narrative throughout the experience.

“When planning our new ‘Dinner in the Dark’ series,” said Burke, “it occurred to me that New Jersey wine pairings would make the ultimate ‘blind tasting’ against notable wine labels. New Jersey wines belong on the table. The growers and makers have worked diligently to create wines that express impressive nuances. As a New Jersey native I think it’s time to recognize their efforts. I support local when ‘local’ meets my expectations, just like our legendary Jersey tomatoes, peaches and corn. I also love to have a bit of fun and continue to surprise,” explained Burke.

6.22.23

7 PM Dinner in the Dark

THE GOAT, Union Beach, NJ: Italian-American bistro

Maximum seating: 20-25 people

$85 per person

Ticket purchase link.

7.12.23

7 PM Dinner in the Dark

Red Horse, Rumson, NJ: Upscale, Asian-accented steakhouse

Maximum seating: 15 people

$100 per person

Ticket purchase link.

